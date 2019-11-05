Mumbai: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora during a Diwali party hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_28_2019_000179B) Image Credit: PTI

Actress Malaika Arora says she faced bias in the industry because of her skin tone.

“I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ... that bias was always there,” Arora said.

Arora, known for dancing to songs such as ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, ‘Gud Naal Ishq Mitha’, ‘Maahi Ve’ and ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, was speaking in an episode of Neha Dhupia’s podcast, ‘#NoFilterNeha Season 4’.

The mother of one, who is often in the news for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn’t care about trolls.

“Personally, I care a damn ... I mean, if I have to say as crudely, I care a [expletive]. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty,” she said.