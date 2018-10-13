Actress-model Malaika Arora said she supports the #MeToo campaign which has gathered momentum in India, saying it is up to the government and the work place concerned to create safe and conducive atmosphere for working women.

The #MeToo movement began a year ago in Hollywood after The New York Times and The New Yorker published several stories about decades-long predation of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

However, it gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta recently accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Following her revelation, accusations are being made against some powerful personalities in the media and the entertainment industry, including Sajid Khan, Alok Nath and Vikas Bahl.

“I am not a lawmaker to comment on the legalities of this issue but if people are talking about it, if people are becoming aware of it and if more women are coming forward and talking about their stories, it’s the biggest thing to happen,” said Arora. “I think it’s up to the government and the work place concerned to create safe and sound atmosphere for working women. My yoga studio is also dedicated to women and we want to make sure that women feel safe here, because their safety is the biggest thing.

“Gradually, everybody is going to do something to make sure that women are safe, respected and taken seriously.”

Arora made her last appearance in a special song titled Hello Hello... in Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. She will also be judging reality show MTV India’s Next Top Model.