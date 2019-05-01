Filmmaker has been attacked on social media by the actress’ sister

Kangana Ranaut (right) with sister Rangoli Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has refused to comment on a social media attack against him by Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel.

Chandel has claimed that the director threw a slipper at her sister years ago.

“She [Kangana] is a bachchi [child]... started her journey with us. Just because her relative is attacking me, I won’t comment,” Bhatt said.

“Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won’t be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so.”

Bhatt was talking to the media at the screening of the film ‘Yours Truly’, which is also his acting debut.

His comments came after Chandel attacked him and his wife, Soni Razdan, earlier this month.

Chandel had tweeted: “After ‘Woh Lamhe’ when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha’ where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office... but later when she went for ‘Woh Lamhe’ preview to a theatre, he threw chappal at her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night... and she was just 19 years old.”

Chandel also called Bhatt’s wife Razdan and their daughter Alia Bhatt, both of whom are British citizens, “non-Indian”.

In an earlier interaction with the media, Ranaut had termed the comparison of her performance with Alia’s ‘Gully Boy’ an “embarrassment”.

“Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised,” the ‘Manikarnika’ actress had said.