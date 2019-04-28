Fans can participate by enacting any of actress’ most iconic dance steps

Madhuri Dixit Image Credit: IANS

Actress and dancer Madhuri Dixit Nene has planned something special for her fans on International Dance Day, which is on April 29.

She has collaborated with a digital platform for a contest where dance enthusiasts can participate to showcase their skills.

Dixit Nene’s online dance academy Dance With Madhuri (DWM) and UFO Moviez are hosting the challenge #DanceLikeMadhuri on their respective social media handles until April 29.

“Our vision for DWM is to take the passion of dance to everyone and we believe this collaboration with UFO Moviez will ensure that millions of people can now learn how to dance,” said the actress. “DWM has been receiving a lot of love from people and we wanted to do something special for the fans.”