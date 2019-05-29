Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene at the launch of season 2 of dance reality show "Dance Deewane" in Mumbai on May 26, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene believes that age is just a number when it comes to showcasing talent.

The dancer and actress is a judge on reality TV show ‘Dance Deewane’, which will have contestants from three different age groups.

“I believe that age cannot and should not restrict someone to dance. Earlier in other dance shows, usually children would participate and the parents would watch the performance as a part of the audience,” Dixit Nene said.

“With this show, we are breaking that norm and the whole family gets to participate... from three generations — the kids, their parents as well as grandparents. This year, we have got so much active participation from the elder generation because they have got encouragement from our first season,” she added.

She will be one of the judges alongside filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Known for films like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Beta’ and ‘Khalnayak’, Dixit Nene has been associated with reality TV shows in the past. She also ventured into production with the Netflix film ‘15 August’.

Asked if she has any interest in exploring choreography, Dixit Nene said: “Recently, I went to a music reality TV show called ‘Rising Star’, where I did an impromptu performance.…Shankar Mahadevan, one of the judges of the show, was singing a beautiful ‘tarana’ and I was dancing on that.

“I just realised that I can choreograph for myself that way. But I do not know if I will be able to choreograph for others as a regular choreographer.

“I know my skill as a dancer and accordingly I can present it. But as a choreographer, you do it for another talent. Right now, I am not sure if I want to explore that.”