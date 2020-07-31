A brief illness was the cause of veteran actress’ death

Actress Kumkum Image Credit: twitter.com/NavedJafri_BOO

Veteran actress Kumkum died on July 28 and her family has now released an official statement stating that a brief illness was the cause of her death.

The family also stated they will not host a prayer meet owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are saddened by the demise of our beloved Kumkum, who passed away peacefully on 28th July at 11.45 am IST after a brief illness. Her family, who she cared and loved the most, was with her when she passed away at home in Bandra. Her warmth, love and guidance in our lives was unparallel. She will be sorely missed but her memory will live on forever. We are grateful for the love of her fans that poured in from the world over,” the statement read.

“We would like to thank everyone for their wishes and prayers. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult phase and there are numerous restrictions around large gathering hence we will not be hosting a prayer meet. However, when the situation does improve we will meet and celebrate the life of our beloved Kumkum,” the statement concluded.

The late actress is survived by her husband Sajjad Khan and daughter Andaleeb Khan. She was 82.

Kumkum was spotted by Guru Dutt, who was looking for a good dancer to picturise the immortal song ‘Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar’ for his 1954 film, ‘Aar Paar’.

Dutt finalised Kumkum and the song went onto become a huge hit. Dutt then gave her a role in his 1957 classic, ‘Pyaasa’. Kumkum worked with Shammi Kapoor in ‘Mem Saheb’ (1956) and had a lead role opposite the actor ‘Char Dil Char Raahein’ (1959).

A fine Kathak dancer, she trained under Pandit Shambhu Maharaj.

Kumkum’s notable films include ‘Mr X In Bombay’, ‘Mother India’, ‘Son Of India’, ‘Kohinoor’, ‘Ujala’ and ‘Geet’.