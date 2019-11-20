Maharashtra, Nov 11 (ANI): FILE Picture of Lata Mangeshkar admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for chest infection on Monday. She is now back at her home and is recovering. (ANI Photo) Image Credit:

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and took to social media on Tuesday to give people an update on her health.

“Visited the hospital to see @lata_mangeshkar didi [sister] glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar,” wrote Bhandarkar on Instagram.

Mangeshkar, who is known as the Nightingale of India, has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion. The singer was rushed to hospital last week after she complained of difficulty breathing.

Reacting to Bhandarkar’s social media post, fans sounded relieved.