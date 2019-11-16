Iconic singer had been hospitalised for viral chest congestion

Maharashtra, Nov 11 (ANI): FILE Picture of Lata Mangeshkar admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for chest infection on Monday. She is now back at her home and is recovering. (ANI Photo) Image Credit:

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is recovering after being hospitalised for viral chest congestion.

An official spokesperson said on Saturday: “Lata didi [sister] is doing good today.”

The legendary songstress was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday.

Since then, fans and Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini have been praying for her speedy recovery.

Mangeshkar, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in more than 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in the history. She had reportedly sung more than 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.