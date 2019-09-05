The veteran singer previously said the internet sensation should be ‘more original’

Melody queen Lata Mangeskhar’s reaction to Ranu Mondal, stating that the internet sensation should “be original”, has disappointed many fans and social media users.

“Such a superstar and so ungracious,” wrote a user on Twitter.

“A poor lady sang on a railway platform for a living. #RanuMondal’s voice was miraculously noticed by [social media] and she became a star. Inspiring Lata ji could have been more gracious, complimented and helped her. This lecture on ‘imitation’ was avoidable,” another user said.

After recording her first song \"Teri meri kahani\", internet sensation Ranu Mondal has sung another track for singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya titled \"Aadat\". Reshammiya on Friday took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the recording session of the song, which will be featured in his upcoming movie \"Happy Hardy And Heer\". Image Credit: IANS_ARCH

A user “disagreed” with Mangeshkar and called her “a bit harsh”, while another said that this could have been taken in “true spirits by a senior artist like Lata ji”.

Mondal, who has now recorded three tracks for singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Mangeshkar’s soulful number ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the internet.