Kunal Kemmu got injured while shooting for his web series ‘Abhay’.

According to a source from the set, during an important chase sequence, an unforeseen incident took place on Monday leaving Kemmu injured.

The actor tripped while chasing an antagonist in the show, and in the process he injured his knee and shoulder. The makers immediately rushed in to help and the doctor has advised the actor complete bed rest for a couple of days.

“We were shooting a chase sequence for ‘Abhay’ and while shooting that Kunal tripped, slipped and what I saw on the video is that he skidded along the ground on his shoulder and forehead, it looked really scary. We stopped the shoot immediately and called in the doctor. He was really in a lot of pain and painkillers were given to him,” director Ken Ghosh said in a statement.

The director said that the crew had decided to cancel the shoot for the day.