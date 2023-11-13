Karan Johar, the catty host of the hit celebrity chat show 'Kofee With Karan', unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode in which actors Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen in a candid mood.
Johar touched upon several topics and even teased Kapoor about her alleged feud with Ameesha Patel.
At one point, KJo asked Kareena why she didn't attend the success party of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer mega blockbuster 'Gadar 2'.
"Why didn't you attend the Gadar 2 success party?" Karan asked, poking fun at Kareena.
"Because you and Ameesha Patel have such history," he added. When Kareena asked him what he was referring to, Karan reminded her, "You were meant to do Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai."
Kareena remained silent and said, "I'm ignoring as you all can see."
Kareena was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' but due to certain reasons, she had to leave the film. Ameesha Patel replaced Kareena as the lead actor in the film.
Rakesh Roshan's directorial 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' emerged as one of the blockbusters of 2000, while Kareena's Bollywood debut 'Refugee' bombed