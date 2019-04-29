Actors Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar have started the first filming schedule for the Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Kanchana’ on Sunday.
After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi titled ‘Laaxmi Bomb’. Lawrence took to social media to share the news along with a photo of himself with Kumar.
“Hi dear friends and fans! Shooting of Hindi remake of ‘Kanchana’, starring the great Akshay Kumar Sir, has began. Need all your blessings,” he posted.
The Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that actor Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender person in the film.