Kiara and Akshay begin shooting ‘Laaxmi Bomb’ Image Credit: Instagram

Actors Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar have started the first filming schedule for the Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Kanchana’ on Sunday.

After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi titled ‘Laaxmi Bomb’. Lawrence took to social media to share the news along with a photo of himself with Kumar.

“Hi dear friends and fans! Shooting of Hindi remake of ‘Kanchana’, starring the great Akshay Kumar Sir, has began. Need all your blessings,” he posted.