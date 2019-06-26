Actress Kiara Advani, who is currently taking the box office by storm with her recent release ‘Kabir Singh’, is gearing up for a movie with filmmaker Karan Johar titled ‘Guilty’.

Johar, who had earlier worked with Advani for a segment in the Netflix anthology film ‘Lust Stories’, took to his social media on to announce his next project with the actress.

“I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in ‘Guilty’!” he posted on Instagram.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, ‘Guilty’ explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. The film is scheduled to release later this year.