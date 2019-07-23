Katrina Kaif Image Credit: IANS

Actress Katrina Kaif says she always knew that she would have to put in a lot of effort to make a place for herself in Bollywood.

“When I entered the industry I knew I had to put in a lot of hard work to get where I am today,” Kaif said, who celebrated her 36th birthday on July 16.

Despite a dud debut in the 2003 crossover film ‘Boom’, Kaif made her mark with her distinct screen presence in films such as ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘New York’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Zero’ and ‘Bharat’.

Fans loved her performances in ‘Zero’ and ‘Bharat’, particularly.

“‘Zero’, according to me, is a film that encourages people to look beyond what holds them back and live a fulfilling life that they always dreamt of. I consider this film close to me because it talks about the passion that everyone should have in their life,” she added.

Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ (2018) features Khan as a person named Bauaa, who is afflicted by dwarfism. The film narrates the story of Bauaa’s love triangle with a scientist with cerebral palsy (actress Anushka Sharma) and a famous actress (Katrina).