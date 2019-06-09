Actress has been praised for her role in ‘Bharat’

In ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Bharat’ with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif has outshined her superstar co-stars, say industry experts.

During the initial years of her career, Kaif was criticised for her acting chops and her heavy British accent.

The star is currently being lauded for her role as Kumud Raina in ‘Bharat’.

“Katrina is extraordinary. Her hard work on improving her accent is clearly visible in ‘Bharat’. While portraying the old-age scenes in the film, she has maintained her pace as well as accent. She is looking like she has never been seen before. In ‘Bharat’, she is beyond imagination,” said trade analyst Komal Nahta.

According to industry expert Vinod Mirani, the 35-year-old actress has outdone the film’s “poor plot”.

“There is nothing much in the movie. People are not liking Salman’s acting. Only Katrina along with Sunil Grover have managed to shine in the movie. Everybody grows, and Katrina is one of them. Her acting in ‘Bharat’ is clearly depicting that. She carries off her part with all sincerity,” Mirani said.

According to ‘Bharat’ filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed the actress in ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Kaif is making strides.

“She has always been a big star, she has always been a big pull for the audience, but now she is just blossoming as an actor. There is a lot of trust that people are showing in her. They are writing roles for her and I think she is performing those roles with lot of confidence and craft,” Zafar said.

Kaif has been grateful to fans for their response to ‘Bharat’.

“Thank you for all the love,” she wrote on Instagram as the film made more than Rs420 million (Dh22.2 million) at the box office on the first day of its release.

“I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me,” she had said earlier.

Kaif, born to a Kashmiri father and a British mother, stepped into Bollywood with the 2005 film ‘Boom’, which was a box office dud.

But there came a phase in her career when she had back-to-back hits — ‘Namastey London’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Singh is Kinng’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’.

Despite the success rate, her accent and acting were commented upon.

Nahta feels that Kaif has evolved over the years.

“She has shown remarkable improvement. After ‘Bharat’, I feel she should be offered substantial roles because she has shown she can do roles beyond her comfort zone. She deserves to be lauded,” he said. “Producers and directors should take note that Katrina is more than a ‘glamour doll’ and take her seriously.”

Even social media users appreciated the star’s performance in ‘Bharat’.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Congrats Katrina for once again proving to the whole world that no challenge is too big for you. Let the praise boost your confidence and keep exploring your potential because you truly are capable of amazing things.”

Another user wrote: “Katrina is on top form. After such a long time, she is receiving such consistent positive words.”

Kaif is now all set to woo the audience with her role opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’.