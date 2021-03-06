She talk about the shoot, her days in lockdown and what she's looking forward to in 2021

Katrina Kaif Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: With game nights, workout videos and fun with family and friends, Katrina Kaif's social media platform has been followed avidly by fans. The actress recently spotted in PepsiCo India Slice's newly launched TVC which encourages consumers to take the 'Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty' challenge thereby reaffirming its position as the thickest and tastiest mango drink in India. IANSlife caught up with the star to talk about the shoot, her days in lockdown and what she's looking forward to in 2021.

Q: How does it feel to be back to work after months of lockdown?

A: As much as I have learnt and grown internally during the lockdown I really did miss the hustle and bustle of my job. While the lockdown was critical at that point, I made sure I spent quality time on things I rarely get to do, but now that work has gradually begun with all the necessary precautions, I cannot be happier. The joy of filming is irreplaceable.

Q: Do you feel there is a difference between shooting in a pre and in a post-Covid world?

A: There surely is a difference as maintaining social distancing and various other precautionary norms are a must unlike before. But all the sets I've been on have made sure that the crews' safety is a priority which makes it a very safe working place, giving us artists the creative liberty needed.

Q: International travel is on standstill... did you manage to take a holiday or a getaway and how was it?

A: I actually made a trip to Maldives during the pandemic for the shoot of Slice's new 'Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty' campaign. I had mixed feeling when I was getting ready for the trip -- on one hand I was excited about the shoot post the lockdown and on the other hand, I was nervous about travelling in the 'new normal' and ensured I took all the right precautions, throughout the trip -- COVID tests, ensuring social distancing, using face masks. Shooting in Maldives was such an exhilarating experience and it was one of the best shoots I had.

Q: Women's Day is around the corner, the lockdown has been especially tough on women, how do you feel they should celebrate this Women's Day?

A: I feel everyone has their own struggles to deal with, men, women, kids as well as senior citizens. The lockdown has been challenging for everyone. We should be so grateful for our lives of privilege and these times have been really hard for so many people. However, I'm glad to see how women have realised the importance of "me time" and hope they continue to take time for themselves even post the lockdown.

Q: What are you looking forward to in 2021 and what is the one lesson of 2020 you will carry with you forever?

A: While 2020 has reminded me about the joys of little things, 2021 is a very exciting year for me as well. I'm thrilled about the work I'm doing and cannot wait to share it with the world.

Q: Last and certainly not the least why is Slice your go to drink in the summer?

A: My association with Slice goes back a long time -- it gives me pure, indulgent joy to drink Slice. Slice is my favorite mango drink and I am beyond excited to launch the new 'Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty' campaign that exudes my confidence in the brand. I cannot wait for my fans to take the taste challenge and discover the pleasure of drinking the thick and tasty Slice themselves.

Speaking on the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said,"Consumers have expressed immense love for Slice which is a testament to our confidence in the product. However, we wanted to take a step further and encourage our consumers to take the new Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty blind taste challenge to bolster Slice's position as the tastiest and thickest mango drink in India. We are excited to reach out to our consumers this summer through this campaign featuring the incomparable Katrina Kaif."