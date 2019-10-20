Actor says he is currently focusing on his movie career

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who next will be seen in ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’, says he has no time for love and is focusing on his film career.

Aaryan’s assertion came in the wake of constant media reports linking him to various co-stars, from Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday. Asked if he plans to settle down soon, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ star said: “I have to ask this to my mummy. Now, I am focusing on my career.”

His next film is incidentally a comedy based a man, played by Aaryan, who cheats on his wife.

“We will soon release the trailer of the film,” the actor said. Aaryan and his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday unveiled the film’s posters on Wednesday.

The actor interacted with the media at the launch of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s bridal collection, along with Panday and Pednekar.

Later in the day, the trio walked the ramp in wedding outfits, turning showstoppers for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, reflecting their characters in the film.

Aaryan walked the ramp in a white kurta churidaar and a pink sherwani with mirror work. Pednekar took to the ramp twice, once in a traditional purple and pink lehenga and again in a peach lehenga paired with a dupatta. She plays his wife in the film.

Panday, who plays Aaryan’s girlfriend in the film, was a contrast in a quirky butterfly-themed top and a graphic skirt. She walked the ramp again in a similar white outfit.

Sharing his experience of walking the ramp for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Aaryan said: “I really had fun walking the ramp for Abu and Sandeep. It was the first time I was walking the ramp for them, so it’s a huge thing for me. I am really happy with the way it has been executed.”

Talking about the first poster of the film, Pednekar said: “It’s just the beginning. We also launched our individual posters from the film. In the first poster of the film, it can be seen that Kartik is thinking about something else by giving a mischievous look to the audience. That’s the concept of our film.”

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is slated to release in India on December 6.