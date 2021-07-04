Kartik Aaryan Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s new film in undergoing a title change after the makers of ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ decided to alter the name to avoid hurting religious sentiments.

Director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement on social media, which was shared by Aaryanm while adding that a new title would be announced soon.

“A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey,” the statement read.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures, the film marks Aaryan’s first collaboration with them. The original title of the movie already received some backlash on social media after it was announced on June 23, over hurting religious sentiments.

This isn’t the first time a Bollywood film has undergone a title change over objection from right-wing outfits. Sanjay Leela Bhansali famously changed the name of his film ‘Ram Leela’ to ‘Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela’ after several groups raised objections. The director was also forced to change the title of his film ‘Padmaavati’ to ‘Padmaavat’ after the filmmaker and his lead star Deepika Padukone received death threats.

