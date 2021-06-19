Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was recently speculated to have been ousted of filmmaker Anand L Rai’s upcoming film, created a sensation among fans by posting a picture of himself in a new mysterious look on social media.
The actor took to his social media to announce that something different was in the works that will keep fans guessing.
In the photo, the 30-year-old could be seen standing in front of a graphical backdrop, while wearing an overcoat and holding something like a shaft in his hand.
Though Aaryan’s face was hidden in the dark, his long hair was clearly visible.
Aaryan recently completed 10 years in Bollywood with his debut film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and will next be seen in ‘Dhamaka’, which has been directed by Ram Madhvani.
The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in real-time. Aaryan’s character will be subjected to circumstances grappling him between tough choices, abidance to his career, or awakening the humanist within.
Apart from ‘Dhamaka’, Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.
Earlier, he also made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of ‘Dostana 2’ dropped him from the film, followed by a similar fate from a Shah Rukh Khan production.
Rai’s production house was also accused of doing the same, which they have categorically denied.