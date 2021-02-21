It’s a baby boy for Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
According to a report in Times Of India, Khan was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 21 and delivered a healthy boy at 8.30am. It’s their second child after Taimur Ali Khan.
Last year in August, the couple had put out a joint statement announcing their pregnancy, while requesting for privacy.
Khan was working throughout the pregnancy and was spotted working with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’.
The couple have also moved to a bigger place in Mumbai keeping in mind their growing family.
Congratulatory tweets pour in
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and Kapoor Khan’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor were the first ones to tweet congratulatory posts.
As soon as the news broke that the couple have been blessed with a baby boy, Malhotra tweeted: "Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan."
Riddhima wasn’t far behind. In an Instagram story, she wrote, "Congratulations Bebo & Saif! #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan."
It was Kapoor Khan’s father Randhir Kapoor who had confirmed to Indian Express that he’s now a grandfather to a baby boy.