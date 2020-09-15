Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday greetings to her cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor, along with a priceless throwback picture on September 15.
The ‘Jab We Met’ star took to Instagram to share the picture from her childhood.
The monochrome picture features the Kapoor sisters — Karisma, Kareena and Riddhima — along with their grandfather, late superstar Raj Kapoor.
“Sister sledge, Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” Kareena wrote in the caption.
The daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima celebrated her birthday in Mumbai with her family, which was also joined by close friends and actors Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt.