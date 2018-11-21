Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, says that her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan is a born star.
Sara will soon mark her Hindi film debut with Kedarnath.
“I am quite sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that, I think she is a born star,” Kareena said.
The actress was talking at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018, where all four leading actresses of Veere Di Wedding were awarded the Lux Golden Rose Award for the confident beauty of the year.
“I think every award is special. When an actor receives an award then it boosts his or her confidence,” she said.
When asked if she was going to attend the wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai, she said, “Yes... we will be there.”
Kedarnath is a romantic movie set against the backdrop of the deluge that struck the shrine in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand in 2013.
It also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, Nishant Dahiya in key roles.
It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film releases in the UAE on December 6.