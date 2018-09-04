Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has praised her Takht co-star Ranveer Singh.

“I am very excited to do the movie finally with Karan [Johar] and Ranveer of course. I have not worked with him but I know he is a phenomenal actor and it will amazing,” Kapoor Khan said.

The 37-year-old says she is honoured to share the screen with him in Takht, a period drama.

Takht also features Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. It will be directed by Johar.

The film will bring back Johar and Kapoor Khan working together after 17 years. The two last collaborated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... in 2001.

Takht is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, for release in 2020.