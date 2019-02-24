Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she does not have ambitions like Priyanka Chopra, considered one of the popular global icons.
On the finale episode of Star World’s talk show ‘Koffe With Karan’ season six, Kapoor Khan and Chopra took to the couch and spoke about different aspects of their lives.
When host Karan Johar asked Kapoor Khan if she would like to step into Hollywood like Chopra, she said no, read a statement.
“I can’t, I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted here, my family, my love, everything is here and now, of course, my child,” said Kapoor Khan.
“I think what [Chopra] has done is amazing. It’s a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don’t think I have that ambition and determination like hers,” she added.
Kapoor and Chopra have starred together in the film ‘Aitraaz’.
The finale episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ season six will air on Sunday.