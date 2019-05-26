‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’ announced on occasion of filmmaker’s birthday

Mumbai: Producer Karan Johar at the screening of his upcoming film "Student of the Year 2" in Mumbai, on May 7, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s fans got a surprise gift on his 47th birthday on Saturday. Netflix India announced that he will host a dating show on the platform.

“This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we’ve decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by Karan Johar. ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’, coming to Netflix,” Netflix India tweeted.

Johar, who already has a talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, replied to the tweet saying: “Where there’s chemistry, there’s always a way! Can’t wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction.”

The son of Hiroo Johar and veteran filmmaker Yash Johar made his directorial debut with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1998. He later helmed movies such as ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’, ‘My Name Is Khan’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.