The film will now release on September 20

Zee Studios & Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd's upcoming film, Sunny Deol's directorial #PalPalDilKePaas starring Karan Deol & Sahher Bambba will now release on September 20, 2019.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ will now hit the screens on September 20 instead of its initial release date of July 19.

The ‘Ghayal’ actor in February had announced that the film will release on July 19.

Sunny on Tuesday morning tweeted: “The wait may have become longer but it will be worth it! ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ will now release on September 20.”

Apart from his son, the film marks the debut of another new face Sahher Bambba. She will be seen playing Karan’s love interest in the movie.