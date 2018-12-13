Indian celebrity comedian Kapil Sharma married his lady love Ginni Chatrath at a traditional Punjabi ceremony, which featured popular singer Gurdas Maan.
Sharma made a late entry at the wedding venue, which was done up in red and gold.
The bride stuck to the traditional for her attire, and accessorised her look with maatha patti, nath and statement earrings and a layered neckpiece.
Sharma sported a green sherwani, with string adding some drama to his look. His triple kalgi on the turban and sword grabbed attention, as did his bearded look.
He shared their first wedding picture himself via Instagram, with an emoticon with folded hands in gratitude for the love and blessings from all over.
The venue had ample security considering Sharma is an established name in the industry and has a fan following. Invitations to the wedding itself had a barcode for entry.
A guest on condition of anonymity said there was a limited gathering of the couple’s close family members and friends, apart from a few names from the world of comedy.
It was very much a Punjabi wedding in terms of the food, barring special Thai food arrangements.
The star attraction was a performance by Gurdas Maan.
The ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ star and Chatrath wanted the wedding to be rooted in their culture. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet (music and dance pre-wedding celebration) which saw their friends dance the night away.