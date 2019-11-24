Some have panned the prosthetics that have gone into transforming the actress

The first look poster of ‘Thalaivi’, which casts Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was launched on Saturday to mixed response.

Some have panned the prosthetics that have gone into transforming Ranaut into Jayalalithaa, while others expressed excitement at the idea of seeing the actress essay the late politician in the upcoming film.

If the poster, which comes with a short teaser, is anything to go by, Ranaut looks nothing like Jayalalithaa. Fans expect the actress to win a fourth National Award for her starring role in the film, which is scheduled to release in India on June 26, 2020, but many others on social media were far from impressed.

“Lmao this looks so freaking fake,” wrote one user.

“She neither looks Kangana nor Jayalalitha,” said another user.

Another user was reminded of Anil Kapoor’s bodysuit-wearing obese man look in ‘Badhai Ho Badhai’.

Another user tweeted: “Kangana looking hilarious with 1kg make-up.”

Earlier, Ranaut’s team released the first look.

“The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020,” wrote @KanganaTeam.

“A superstar heroine, a revolutionary hero. Watch her story unfold!” Ranaut’s team added.

Many hoped Ranaut would make up for the below average make-up and prosthetics with her acting skills.

“She is my favourite. So hope other posters will do justice,” wrote a fan.

“No doubt about her acting skills but her make-up looks like ‘Chachi 420’!” tweeted another fan, referring to the 1997 Hindi film (inspired by comedy ‘Mrs Doubtfire’) that saw Kamal Haasan wear prosthetics to look like a woman.

Fans are hoping for the best. “She’s gonna kill this role! Wow #KanganaRanaut,” wrote a fan.

“This is awesome. No one else would have more apt than Kangana,” said another user.