Kangana Ranaut may have struggled to find takers for the Hindi version of ‘Thalaivii’ to secure a theatrical release, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’.
The actress took to social media to reveal the spy drama, where she plays a secret agent named Agni, had secured a theatrical release date for April 8.
“She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!” posted Ranaut on Instagram, while sharing several looks of her character from the film.
Ranaut, 34, has undergone strict training to prepare physically for the character, dropping the 20kg she had gained for ‘Thalaivii’ in a matter of weeks.
The action-packed film roped in Hollywood stunt coordinator Nick Powell for the ‘Dhaakad’ sequences, which even prompted Ranaut to state earlier this year that she performed them better than Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who has made a career for himself starring in thrillers such as the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series, ‘Jack Reacher’, ‘Top Gun’ and more.
Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta also feature in ‘Dhaakad’.
Ranaut, known for movies such as ‘Queen’ and ‘Manikarnika’, has a spate of film releases in the pipeline, including the aviation drama ‘Tejas’. She also recently signed up to play the Hindu queen Sita in another retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana.
The actress will turn director once again for her upcoming political film ‘Emergency’, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life, while also playing the central role.