Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut poses for a photograph during the success party of her film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', in Mumbai, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI8_14_2019_000014B) Image Credit: PTI

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s love for saris is well known. Recently, she made a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari that cost Rs600 (Dh30.7).

Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and uploaded the photograph of Ranaut in the sari, and described it in detail.

“On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them. Indian weavers,” tweeted Chandel.

However, Chandel’s tweet did not go down well with many social media users. More than the sari, many pointed at Ranaut’s luxury handbag and trench coat in the photograph.

“Why Prada bag with Rs600 sari. Absolutely hypocritical,” read a comment.

Another user slammed Ranaut, calling her sister “fake”.