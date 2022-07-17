After ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, Kangana Ranaut has donned the director’s hat once again for ‘Emergency’, which features her as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Ranaut, who recently unveiled the first look for the film and earned praise for her uncanny resemblance to the late prime minister, spoke about why she chose to direct this project.

“My last directorial was ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster,” Ranaut stated. “I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture. I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side.”

She further added: “They want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped it’s been trending at number one, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for. It’s not that people don’t want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time. See you in the cinemas next year.”

Arjun Rampal and Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad' Image Credit: Supplied

Ranaut also acknowledged the the praise she has received for the film, while crediting the team working on ‘Emergency’.

“As ‘Emergency’s’ first look continues to trend everywhere, messages are still pouring in, it’s been overwhelming...I just want to say, all my confidence in my vision and ambition comes from many extraordinarily brilliant people who are supporting and guiding me through this journey,” she said. “I truly have the best people around me, this is by far the greatest time of my life and it’s because of my team that I am taking the leap of faith...Thanks to every member of team ‘Emergency’.”

Apart from ‘Emergency’, Ranaut will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ in which she portrays the role of an Indian Air-force Officer.

Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas' Image Credit: Supplied

She will also be making her debut as a producer with her next production venture ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.