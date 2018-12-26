Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing for the release of her forthcoming film ‘Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi’, says that people who criticise her at the drop of a hat will have to zip their mouths shut after watching the film.
Ranaut was interacting with media on the sidelines of her fashion designer friend Neeta Lulla’s Christmas celebration party along with Ankita Lokhande in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Talking about her critics, Ranaut said, “I feel people who are not saying good things about me or my film will have to shut their mouths after watching the film and people who are saying good things, their mouths can’t be shut by anyone, this is what I feel.”
The actress has turned director for the forthcoming film apart from playing titular role. The trailer of ‘Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi’ has been receiving overwhelmingly positive response from the audiences since its release.
“I feel that’s the result of a team work. Initially, I found it difficult but then I felt that I can do justice to the film as an actor and as a director,” she said.
“I think God has been kind and I am happy doing both roles. We are very excited for the release of the film. We just can’t wait to present the film in front of the audience.”
KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has written blockbuster films such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ the and ‘Baahubali’ series, has scripted ‘Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi’.
Asked about the support she got from writers of the film, she said: “Writers have supported me really well during the film. Mr. Vijayendra Prasad is writing my next film as well.”
Asked about the genre of her next film, she said: “It’s a love story but not with a human.”
Ranaut has worked with Anand L Rai in two successful films — ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and its sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu: Returns’.
So did she watch ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and she said, “I wish them all the best with their film’s release. I am very busy with work related to ‘Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi’. So, I didn’t have the time to watch the film but I will definitely watch it very soon.”
‘Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi’ will hit cinemas in India on January 25, 2019.