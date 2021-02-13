Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed she has been forced to get increased police protection after the shoot of her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’ was disrupted after protestors attempted to put a stop to the filming.
Ranaut took to social media to lay the blame at the doorstep of India’s Congress party, saying members of the political group were to blame, while claiming they were there at the behest of the protesting farmers in the country.
“Police protection has been increased around me as @INCIndia workers in MP [Indian state of Madhya Pradesh] carried out a protest to stop my shoot. Congress MLA’s are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers, which farmers gave them such a power of attorney why can’t they protest for themselves?,” she asked on Twitter.
The actress also posted a video showing crowds surrounding her shoot, while further adding: “This evening congress workers outside my shoot location, for now police have dispersed them and I had to change my car and come via longer route .... chronicles of an opinionated woman.”
Ranaut, 33, has been a vocal critic of the ongoing farmers’ protests in India, which has seen hundreds of thousands workers on the streets in Delhi, voicing their rage against the new farm laws in the country.
The actress has been in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh these past few weeks filming her new spy thriller ‘Dhaakad’, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and a crime against women.