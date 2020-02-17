The film from production house RSVP is directed by Sarvesh Mewara

Image Credit:

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as an Air Force pilot in her upcoming flick ‘Tejas’ has taken the internet by storm.

On Monday morning, Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP movies shared the picture on Twitter where she can be seen posing in front of a fighter jet.

“Soaring high into the sky! Presenting the first look of #KanganaRanaut as an Air force Pilot in #Tejas. @KanganaTeam @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains,” they tweeted.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, ‘Tejas’ will be RSVP’s second film that pays tribute to the Indian military after the success of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, which released last January.

Talking about the movie, Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted: “#Tejas it’s not only a fighter jet but also Kangana’s name in the film, she always wanted to play a soldier and her dream came trues, after ‘Manikarnika’ another war film but this time action will be in the sky, Jai Hind.”