Actress made her debut in Bollywood in ‘Gangster’ and has won four National Awards

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut marked 15 years in Bollywood on April 28, reminiscing over her debut film ‘Gangster’, which marked her entry into the film industry.

In a note posted on her Twitter timeline, Ranaut claimed Shah Rukh Khan and her career trajectories are the only ones that spell success in Bollywood today.

“15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khanji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable,” she wrote, adding: “And yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone.”

The actress also accompanied her note with two images of herself, one from 15 years ago with her face beaming to a more recent one, where she adopts a deadpan expression.

Released in 2006, the Mahesh Bhatt produced ‘Gangester’ was directed by Anurag Basu and starred Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja in the lead. In her 15-year career, Ranaut has done some notable films, including ‘Fashion’, ‘Queen’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’. She is also a four-time recipient of the Indian National Award and even turned director with ‘Manikarnika’.

Thalaivi

Her next project is the much-awaited project ‘Thalaivi’, which is based on the life of late Indian politician J Jayalalitha. The film was due to release this month in cinemas but was postponed on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India.