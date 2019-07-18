She plays a romance writer who suffers memory loss after an accident

Kalki Koechlin Image Credit: IANS

Indian National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin started shooting for the upcoming web series, ‘Bhram’ in Shimla. She essays a romantic novelist on the show.

“My character Alisha is a popular romance writer. She has memory loss and hallucinations after an accident, and is convinced her mental state is a way to find out the missing piece of puzzle. She continues to believe her story even though everyone else has stopped believing her,” said Koechlin.

‘Bhram’ is an eight-episode web series which will stream on ZEE5, tentatively in September.

“The show is written and structures in a way that it keeps you guessing till the very end. The story had me hooked as I listened to it,” added Koechlin.

The actress’ stint in the digital space includes ‘Smoke’ and ‘Made In Heaven’. She will also be seen in the Netflix show ‘Sacred Games 2’, dropping on August 15.