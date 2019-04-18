Image Credit:

Abhishek Varman’s period drama ‘Kalank’ has registered a business of Rs 21.60 crore on the first day, surpassing the opening day collection of ‘Kesari’, ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’, and becoming the highest opener of 2019 so far.

“Eternal love always wins. ‘Kalank’ becomes the highest opener of 2019! Watch it in cinemas now,” tweeted producer Karan Johar.

‘Kalank’, which stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, is a period drama with a spotlight on communal tensions.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and has opened to mixed reviews, with some critics calling it overcrowded and some calling it “drop-dead gorgeous”.