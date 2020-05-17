Sachin Kumar Image Credit: Instagram

Television actor Sachin Kumar, who featured in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television soap ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, died after suffering a heart attack in his sleep over the weekend.

The actor, who was also a professional photographer, was a cousin to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, according to reports.

Kumar, who was also seen in the television show ‘Lajja’, had moved away from acting after a short stint to pursue photography. In a short time, he had garnered a more than 57,000 followers on the short video-hosting site, TikTok.

Kumar’s friend and actor Rakesh Paul took to Facebook and shared his condolences, along with a picture of the late actor.

“Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai... Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar... May you be in eternal peace bro,” wrote Rakesh Paul, in the account that doesn’t have a verified blue mark.

Paul’s post about Kumar received several messages from their friends.

A user named Simon Salve asked Paul about Kumar’s passing, he replied: “cardiac arrest... early morning today...”

Actor Deepak Tijori wrote: “This is shocker bro..... he was so bloody young.... transition well my friend.”