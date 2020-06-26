190702 bts
K-pop band BTS members: Suga, V, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and Jin. Image Credit: Supplied
Indian fans of South Korean boy group BTS are having a moment as a mash-up video has gone viral in the country.

Instagram account FilmForFare played the popular track ‘Chunari Chunari’, from the 1999 movie Biwi No 1, over a video of BTS dancing — and it’s shocking how well the choreography (originally set to their song ‘Boy With Luv’) syncs up with the catchy Bollywood number.

The hilarity of the clip — which has been viewed over 180,000 times — has entertained both Desimys (the term for desi ARMY) and other social media users.

“I haven’t laughed like this in ages. Every single beat matches the dance,” one person commented.

A number of news portals and channels in India such as Indian Express, Rolling Stones India and NDTV have even reported on the viral video.

“Well today in the morning I saw the video on [an] Indian news channel. I was shocked and got excited,” another social media wrote.

FilmForFare’s profile description reads: “Giving the right songs to the right scenes and intro music to the right people.”

They have posted a number of similar videos, playing Bollywood songs over clips of One Direction, K-Pop group GOT7 and Drake.