Indian fans of South Korean boy group BTS are having a moment as a mash-up video has gone viral in the country.
Instagram account FilmForFare played the popular track ‘Chunari Chunari’, from the 1999 movie Biwi No 1, over a video of BTS dancing — and it’s shocking how well the choreography (originally set to their song ‘Boy With Luv’) syncs up with the catchy Bollywood number.
The hilarity of the clip — which has been viewed over 180,000 times — has entertained both Desimys (the term for desi ARMY) and other social media users.
“I haven’t laughed like this in ages. Every single beat matches the dance,” one person commented.
A number of news portals and channels in India such as Indian Express, Rolling Stones India and NDTV have even reported on the viral video.
“Well today in the morning I saw the video on [an] Indian news channel. I was shocked and got excited,” another social media wrote.
FilmForFare’s profile description reads: “Giving the right songs to the right scenes and intro music to the right people.”
They have posted a number of similar videos, playing Bollywood songs over clips of One Direction, K-Pop group GOT7 and Drake.