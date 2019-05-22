“You have to let your children do what they want,” actress says

Bengaluru: Kolkatta Knight Riders Co-owner Juhi Chawla arrives to attend Indian Premier League (IPL) Players' Auction in Bengaluru on Jan 27, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

London: Actress Juhi Chawla says her son Arjun is good at mimicking accents and that he is hilarious, so sometimes she feels that he can probably try his hand at acting.

Juhi is currently living out of a suitcase, swinging between Mumbai, Kolkata and the UK where her teenaged children are put up in a boarding school.

In times when star kids have a ready launch-pad for their Bollywood career to take off, Juhi has shared about her children’s interests.

“My small monkey Arjun has clearly told us, ‘Mum, don’t even think about it’. With Jahnavi, I’m not so sure. Arjun is quite funny and good with mimicking accents. He’s actually hilarious, so I feel sometimes that he could maybe try,” Juhi said in a statement.

“Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer.