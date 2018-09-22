John Abraham on Friday unveiled the first look of his film Batla House, and announced that it will release in India on August 15, 2019, clashing with Brahmastra and Made In China.

Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008.

Abraham posted the film’s poster on Twitter and wrote: “Every story has two points of view. One wrong. The other right. But what if the lines are blurred? Very very blurred!”

Known for doing patriotic movies such as Madras Cafe and Parmanu — The Story Of Pokhran and his latest release Satyameva Jayate, Abraham will once again be seen donning his love for India on his sleeve in Batla House by playing police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav who led the Batla House encounter.

In the poster, Abraham can be seen in a policeman’s avatar and he is surrounded with several news headlines of the encounter.

Helmed by director Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah.

While announcing the release date, Advani tweeted: “Have waited for a long time for this story to be told. Unveiling an explosive account of one of the most controversial events to have rocked modern India.”