John Abraham is so impressed with the trailer of director Milap Milan Zaveri’s next film ‘Marjaavaan’ that the actor has decided to move the release date of his upcoming film, ‘Pagalpanti’. This step has ensured that ‘Marjaavaan’ will get a solo release on November 8.

Zaveri recently showed the trailer of ‘Marjaavaan’ to Abraham.

“‘Marjaavaan’ will benefit from a solo window and Bhushan [Kumar, producer] agreed with me. Milap is a grounded boy and wonderful writer while Nikkhil [Advani, director-producer] is a good, solid man for whom friendship is non-negotiable,” said Abraham.

“I have worked with directors who have moved on, but Nikkhil understands loyalty and will work with you irrespective of how a film fares. It’s important for all of us that ‘Marjaavaan’ sets the box-office on fire.”