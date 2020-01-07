Director Mohit Suri will reportedly return to helm the sequel to the 2014 movie

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham during the promotions of his upcoming film "Pagalpanti" in Mumbai on Nov 16, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Director Mohit Suri’s 2014 hit ‘Ek Villain’ will reportedly get a sequel starring actors John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur.

According to Bolly Hungama, Abraham was approached for the sequel of the 2014 revenge saga in 2019. The actor was in talks with Suri. But in 2020, he is on board to play the lead alongside Aditya in ‘Ek Villain 2’.

The 2014 film was an action thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

The portal states that Suri is returning as the director for the second instalment, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

‘Ek Villain 2’ will be a new story and not a sequel, where Abraham and Kapur are pitted against each other. It will also have an intense love story at its core and the makers are currently working on signing a top actress.

The film will go into production in the second half of 2020.