New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa smiles during a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore(PTI6_14_2011_000058B) Image Credit: PTI

While actor Kangana Ranaut is preparing for her role as late politician J. Jayalalithaa in the biopic ‘Thalaivi’, director Gautham Menon has announced that he is coming up with a web series based on the life of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

But Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar is not happy with the web series titled ‘Queen’. He recently issued a statement, claiming Gautham did not get approval from Jayalaithaa’s family before filming the series.

Jayakumar also shared that director of ‘Thalaivi’, A.L. Vijay, has received a No Objection Certificate from him, and the movie is officially recognised as her authorised biography.

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Jayakumar said: “Amma [Jayalalithaa] is a political personality and her public life is a known history. I have no objection if he [Menon] has portrayed her political life. However, no one has any right to portray her private life without taking proper consent from me and my sister Deepa.”