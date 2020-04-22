The late actress posted the picture on her daughter’s birthday in 2016

Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

A childhood snapshot of actress Janhnvi Kapoor posted by her mother, the late superstar Sridevi a few years back, has been trending again.

In the picture that Sridevi posted on Twitter back in 2016, Janhvi is a bald toddler.

Little Janhvi, clad in a white lehenga-choli ensemble, seems to be in a happy mood in the frame.

“Missing you Janu. Happy Birthday! #JanhviBirthday,” went mom Sridevi’s emotional post with the picture, on her verified account, @SrideviBKapoor, posted on March 6, 2016. Her words seem to suggest that the doting mother was away from the daughter on that particular birthday when this photo of Janhvi was posted.

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor. Image Credit: IANS