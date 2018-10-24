Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has come out in support of the #MeToo movement.

“It’s very important to remember that the gender dialogue is a conversation that’s a long overdue and let’s not limit it to our film industry. It’s a dialogue which has been long overdue in our society as well. Unfortunately, the sad truth is sexual predators are all around us,” she told media after walking the ramp for the clothing brand Jade on its 10th anniversary along with singer Kanika Kapoor.

“[Predators] are sometimes in our own household, so we should not deviate from the actual issue which is not entirely about sex but it’s about the power struggle. We really have to stick to the issue and be serious about it if we want solutions and if we want to have safe workplace for everyone and for society.”

Reacting to the #MeToo movement in India, Kapoor said: “I am very shocked about it. I feel very sad for anybody whoever has gone through any sort of sexual assault or misbehaviour. I am really happy that India is becoming a safer place with every passing minute and I really support this movement.”

She says that from now on, people will not mess with anybody be it a girl, a boy or a kid.

“I feel the whole confidence of women in our country is growing which is really nice, so kudos to all the girls and boys who are coming up and sharing their stories. This #MeToo movement is absolutely wonderful for our country and for the world. I hope that we all make this country and the world a better place to live,” she said.

The #MeToo movement has gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta revisited her accusations against veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Following her revelation, accusations are being levelled against some powerful personalities in politics, media and the entertainment industry including Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, MJ Akbar, Anirban Blah, Ashish Patil, painter Jatin Das, writer Varun Grover, casting director Vicky Sidana, Mukesh Chhabra and among others.