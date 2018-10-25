Jackie Shroff gave his take on #MeToo allegations during a Q&A session for the film The Playboy Mr Sawhney, in which he has a role.

Shroff was interacting with the media at a special screening of The Playboy Mr Sawhney along with co-stars Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra, Manjari Fadnis, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Kochhar, director Tariq Naved Siddiqui and producer Karan Arora in Mumbai.

Talking about his former colleagues Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan who have been accused of abuse, Shroff said, “It’s unfortunate at the moment. Both of them were my colleagues. They are fighting it out in public and washing their dirty linen out there. People are watching and enjoying out there.”

“Unfortunately, people get a lot of pleasure looking in others’ personal life,” he added.

When asked to comment on Patekar and Khan, who have been ousted from Housefull 4 by Fox Star Studios, Shroff said, “I don’t want to fan it. If they take [these men] in their films or don’t, it’s their call. If they don’t remove them, there might be an agitation. So let it rest.”

The Playboy Mr Sawhney revolves around a young man (Tahir Raj Bhasin) who is facing problems with his girlfriend. He then seeks the advice of his grandfather (Shroff) in the matters of love and life.

Talking about his association with the short film, Shroff said: “Not only me but a lot of people are making short films. I hope filmmakers keep approaching me to do short films so that I continue working in them.”

The Playboy Mr Sawhney is written and directed by Tariq Naved Siddiqui and produced by Karan Arora.