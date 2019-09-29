The actor will next be seen in ‘Khaali Peeli, opposite Ananya Panday

Actor Ishaan Khatter is working really hard on his physique and his recent Instagram pictures are a proof of that.

Khatter on Saturday posted pictures of his transformation from his first film ‘Beyond The Clouds’ to his upcoming film ‘Khaali Peeli’.

“Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in ‘Beyond the Clouds’; flash forward now to film three. New guy coming up soon... ‘Khaali Peeli’ loading,” he captioned the images.

In the pictures, Khatter is seen shirtless, flaunting his biceps and abs.

Khatter’s massive transformation has left social media users in awe of him. One social media user commented: “Slaying”. Another user asked him about his diet.

Khatter’s father Rajesh Khattar too praised Ishaan for his body.

“Patience, Perseverance and Persistence. You emody all three perfectly. Super proud,” he said.