Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan at the launch of "Big Boss" in Andheri, Mumbai on Sep 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

With the popular reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13 getting an extension, actor and host Salman Khan has also reportedly got a pay hike. Unconfirmed reports state he will be getting Rs85 million (Dh4.37 million) per episode, which marks a hike of Rs20 million from what he was earlier taking home.

Several reports claim that the Khan was getting paid Rs65 million per episode earlier, and a 20 million hike per episode would mean the Bollywood superstar will be taking home more than Rs2 billion for the entire season.

‘Bigg Boss 13’ was originally set to conclude in January. It is being reported that the show has been extended by another five weeks, and the finale will now be aired in February.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Colors channel, which airs the show, and ‘Bigg Boss’ producers Endemol, agreed to pay Khan an extra 20 million per episode to have him continue as host.

“Salman had made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on ‘Bigg Boss’ owing to other film commitments such as the post-production of ‘Dabangg 3’, and the shoot of ‘Radhe’. However, Colors lured him to stay on by adding the zeroes on his pay cheque,” said a source.

The source also claimed that Khan gets a bigger paycheck to come back as host every year.

“Each year, he initially refuses to return to ‘Bigg Boss’, and every time he is lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor ‘Bigg Boss’ per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together,” the source added.