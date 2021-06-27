It is unclear whether Saif Ali Khan or Salman Khan will return to the Bollywood franchise

John Abraham and Saif Ali Khan in "Race 2". Image Credit: Supplied

Looks like the debacle that was ‘Race 3’ has been erased from the minds of its makers, which is perhaps why there is talk of a fourth film in the series that could be rolled out soon.

Creating what can be best described as India’s very own ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, media reports claim that Saif Ali Khan – who featured in the first and second instalments – could return to play the lead once again, following in the footsteps of Salman Khan who led the charge in the third film.

Salman Khan in Race 3 Image Credit: Supplied

According to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the film is currently in the scripting stage, which is being penned by writer Shiraz Ahmed.

“Shiraz, who has worked on the earlier three instalments of the film, is presently working on the fourth part. Producer Ramesh Taurani will zero in on a director soon, and will get onto casting only after the final script is locked. The film is expected to roll by this year’s end, however things also depend on the Covid 19 situation then,” a source close to the development was quoted by the site.

However, it wasn’t clear which of the two Khans would return to reprise his role.

Katrina Kaif starred in the original Race Image Credit: IANS

The first and second instalments of the film were runaway successes, having been directed by Abbas-Mastan and starring Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Anil Kapoor in the first, along with John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone in the second.